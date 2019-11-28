The Walk to End Hunger is a family-friendly fun walk presented by The Mosaic Company. Held on Thanksgiving Morning in the Mall of America, it's a great way to start your holiday off right - giving back before you give thanks!

Each year more than 5,000 walkers join together in the fight against hunger. Be a Hero - Walk to End Hunger. Your participation in the Walk to End Hunger goes directly to supporting people in your community! Registration fees and all dollars raised go directly to the partner organization of your choice. Register to walk for one of our partner organizations, or walk to benefit all 10 equally.

Walk to End Hunger - November, 28th at the Mall of America. Registration opens at 7:00am, Walk begins at 7:30am.